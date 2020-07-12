Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo state have expelled the member representing Ese-Odo constituency, Success Taiwo Torukerijoh for anti-party activities.

The lawmaker was also expelled for the misrepresentation of APC at the State Assembly.

The leaders at a meeting held at Igbekebo, the local Government headquarters, insist Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi must resign his position since he moved to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The meeting was attended by notable leaders of the party including the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, deputy chief of Staff, Jimi Kuforiji, among others.

In a swift reaction, the lawmaker described his expulsion as illegal and embarrassing.