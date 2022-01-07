Omicron variant of Covid-19 killing people, should not be dismissed as mild – WHO

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild, those were the words of the World Health Organization.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the record numbers of infections is competing with previously-dominant Delta variant in many countries.

Just under 9.5 million new Covid-19 cases were reported to the WHO last week a record, up 71 percent on the week before.

But even this was an underestimate, Mr Tedros said, as it did not reflect the backlog of testing around the Christmas-New Year holidays, positive self-tests not registered, and overburdened surveillance systems missing cases.