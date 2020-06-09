Badminton has finally been included in the curriculum of the Olymp-africa sports centre situated inside the University of Port harcourt.

The inclusion was approved by Olymp-africa, the organisation established by the International Olympic Committee to cater for the sporting and educational development of youths in Africa.

Olymp-africa has its headquarters in Dakar, Senegal and the centre in Port Harcourt is one of its affiliates.

Badminton increases the total number of sports at the centre to seven and authorities say the development would fast track one of the agenda of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, which is to grow the game from the grassroots.