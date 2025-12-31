The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede has called on Nigerians to couple their excitement and renewed hopes in 2026 with zero tolerance for economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption....

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ola Olukoyede has called on Nigerians to couple their excitement and renewed hopes in 2026 with zero tolerance for economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption.

He gave this charge in Abuja on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 in a New Year Message to the nation.

According to him, the euphoria of the new year is gladdening but should awaken in every Nigerian deeper drives for accountable conduct in order to make the nation enviable and sustainably great.

“As we welcome the new year with excitement and renewed hopes, let us renew our commitment and channel our energy to the paths of accountability and zero tolerance for corruption”, he said.

He expressed optimism that Nigeria will surely break away from the shackles of poverty and deprivation, stressing that the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is hinged on making Nigeria great again. “ We can make Nigeria greater. This is the pivot of the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President. Nigeria will rise again”, he said.

He wished Nigerians a happy and more fulfilling 2026.