The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji has joined his ancestors.

He was aged 93.

He reportedly passed on at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, on Sunday.

The Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Amidu Ajibade, confirmed his demise.

Oba Adetunji was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017.

He took over after the demise of Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade.