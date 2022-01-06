Olubadan: Fmr president Obasanjo pays condolence visit to Makinde

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed condolences to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde following the death of the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The former president arrived the office of the Oyo state governor in Agodi after paying condolence visits to the families of the late Olubadan and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi

He said the visit was important because the demise of the two high ranked traditional rulers happened in the domain of the governor who oversees every affair of the state.

He prayed that the family of the deceased monarchs be consoled and the soul of the late traditional rulers be granted eternal rest.

In his remark, the Deputy Governor of Oyo state Rauf Olaniyan who represented the Governor appreciated the former president for his kind gesture, describing him as an elder statesman who has the interest of his people at heart.

According to him, we thank you. Everybody knows that one of your cardinal tags is being humane. It’s a tag all over your body, and that tag brought you down here even at your age.

Olusegun Obasanjo was accompanied by a former secretary to the Oyo state government, Olayiwola Olakojo, and a highly respected socialite, Otunba Oyewole Fasawe.