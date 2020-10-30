President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday held a video conference with President of the European Council, Mr Charles Michel to push for support for Dr Okonjo-Iweala’s bid to become the Director General of the World Trade Organisation.

This is according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Mr Adesina said Mr Michel reiterated Europe’s support for Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The Presidential Aide added the President is leading Nigeria’s charge for Okonjo-Iweala, the country’s former Minister of Finance, to emerge as the first Black and female WTO DG.

The President Buhari thanked the European Council for its support for Nigeria’s candidate.

Mr Adesina added that other issues discussed at the meeting include debt relief for Africa, EU-African relations and recharge of the Lake Chad, which has currently shrunk to less than one-third of its usual size, and throwing about 130 million people who depend on the Lake into dire straits.