The newly elected Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Nigeria’s Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has arrived the headquarters of the organization this Monday to resume office.

She was received on arrival by the top management team of the organisation.

Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala a two term finance minister emerged the DG of the premier world trade dispute and regulation agency following a drawn out process that was brought to an end by the support offered her by the Joe Biden administration in the United States.

She has a lot of issues to address including the ongoing trade war between the United States and China and how to re-energise world trade in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic that has brought the world economy to its knees.