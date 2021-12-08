Ojodu LCDA chairman, Odumbaku, confirms two dead, 12 injured in Ojodu trailer accident

The Executive Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development area of Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Odumbaku, has expressed his sadness at the accident which claimed the lives of two students in the Ojodu area of Lagos State on Tuesday, December 7th, 2021.

Mr Odumbaku in a Statement he personally signed said as a parent he is heart broken over the death of the students while also extending his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He prayed for everyone who is affected by the tragic events in any way.

He also confirmed the identity of the two students who died in the accident as Adedoyin Adebayo and Akpolebi Israel.

He called on members of the public and residents of the Local Council Development Area to remain calm while all the necessary procedures are followed for the treatment of the injured who are in 4 hospitals namely God’s Apple City Hospital, Ojodu Berger, Royan Hospital, Aina Street Ojodu, St. Michael Hospital, Ojodu, Lagos State Emergency Hospital, Toll Gate, Ojota.

He also said the driver of the truck with registration number APP 438 YA Bolaji Kabiru is already in Police custody and that the law will take its course once the Police concludes investigation into the accident.

According to him the injured are seven (7) females and five (5) males totalling twelve victims with varying degrees of injuries.

Corpses of the dead students have been evacuated with the support of officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and were deposited at the Morgue of the Mainland Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

He advised residents and all concerned not to engage in wanton destruction of public property or take the laws into their hands as this will be counter productive.

He reserved special praise for am eyewitness to the accident Mrs Evelyn Kelechi for her outstanding display of humanitarian zeal which helped in saving the lives of most of the students.

He concluded by commending officers of the Police, LASTMA, Road Safety Corps, Management of Schools within the Ojodu Grammar School Complex, Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Private Hospitals, State Ministry of Education and all Others who participated in the rescue and life saving efforts during the unfortunate incident.