An oil pipeline has exploded in the Abule Ado area of Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state.

The explosion was said to have occurred at about 8am on Sunday.

Many buildings have reportedly collapsed in an incident that saw its impact being felt as far as fifteen kilometres away.

Eyewitnesses say it may have been caused by the activities of vandals though no casualty figure has been disclosed.

