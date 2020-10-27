Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has commended the youth for their coordinated approach in demanding for their rights and for listening to the advice of the elders when it appeared that the protest has been hijacked.

He noted that the Government both at state and at the federal have listened to them and work is ongoing on how to make things work well.

He added that the state government will launch a youth empowerment programme targeting 5000 youths, with 250 beneficiaries in each local government area.

Governor Abiodun confirmed that the state has launched human rights complaint response portal and dedicated line of 112 to report any case of molestation, harassment and intimidation in the state has been provided.