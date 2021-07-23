The Ogun State Government has announced a statewide restriction of movement on Saturday July 24, 2021 to allow a smooth and peaceful conduct of local government elections scheduled to take place this weekend.

The nine-hour restriction will take place between the hours of 7am in the morning and 4pm in the evening, according to a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile.

The restriction, the statement said, was at the instance of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) which is conducting the councillorship and chairmanship elections in all the 236 wards across the 20 local government areas in the state.

However, during the period of the restriction, voters will be free to move to their polling centers within their neighborhood and cast their votes for the candidates of their choice.

The statement urged the electorate to be peaceful and avoid any act that could tarnish the hard-earned reputation of Ogun State as one of the most peaceful states in the country.