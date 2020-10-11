Parents and other stakeholders in the education sector have been advised to support the Government in training and of the girl child in the society, in order to reduce rape and other forms of harrasment.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun made this known in Abeokuta during the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, with the theme, my Voice; Our equal future.

The Governor who was represented by his special Assistant on Students matters, Azeez Adeyemi said his administration is committed to developing of the youths expecially the girl child due to the significant roles of women in the society.

Speakers at the programme lament high rate of rape in Nigeria and recommend collective efforts as a major strategy to win war against rape and set the girl child free from predators.