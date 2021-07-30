Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) Chief Obiora Okonkwo has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the November 6 governorship election

In a letter of resignation addressed to the National Chairman of the PDP dated July 24, Okonkwo said his decision to leave the party was final.

He said he had equally written a letter of resignation to his ward chairman in Ogidi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

Okonkwo was one of the 16 governorship aspirants that contested the primary for the PDP ticket on June 26, 2021.

He listed some of the reasons for his decision to leave the party as unresolved litany of Court cases in the party and the PDP not practicing real democracy

He maintained that the PDP would not give him the platform needed to serve his State.

Though he had not announced the party under which he would contest the November 6 election, their are speculations that it may be the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).