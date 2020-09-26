The re-elected governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing a free and fair conduct of the Edo Governorship election.

He made this comment while speaking to statehouse Correspondents after meeting with President Buhari.

President Buhari had told his guests that he wants Nigerians to appreciate that he respects them as Nigerians and that he is bound by the oath he took, that their security is in the hands of God and in the hands of the government, which he leads.

Governor Obsaeki believes an attempt on his part to return to the All Progressive Congress would be against President Buhari’s gospel of integrity

But Mr Obaseki is determined to put behind him all the hurtful, divisive words that were uttered by both parties during the campaigns and work to forge unity in the state