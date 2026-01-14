The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disclosed that it will adopt a standardised protocol for the handling of Corps Members with disabilities during the Orientation Course and throughout the service year. In a Wednesday statement signed by Caroline Embu, the Director of Information and Publ...

In a Wednesday statement signed by Caroline Embu, the Director of Information and Public Relations, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this on Wednesday in his keynote address at the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop, in Jos, Plateau State.

The workshop, themed “Revamping the NYSC Orientation Course Experience as a Foundation for Impactful Service by Corps Members,” DG Nafiu expressed that the initiative, which was in furtherance of the Scheme’s welfare strategies for Corps Members, would focus not only on compliance, but also dignity, inclusion and equal opportunity.

Nafiu said, “It underscores our commitment to leaving no one behind and positioning the NYSC as a humane, progressive, and nationally responsive institution.

“Equally crucial is using emotional intelligence and showing empathy in all interactions with Corps Members and Camp officials.”

General Nafiu stressed that the Orientation Course, being the bedrock of a successful service year, must continuously reflect national realities, global best practices and the dynamics of youth behaviour.

He said the course must ensure relevance as well as quality and measurable outcomes that would enable the Corps Members to integrate seamlessly into their host communities and transition into productive and impactful lives beyond national service.

“It is in this context that the Pre-Orientation Workshop becomes essential because it will analyse emerging challenges, and develop practical improvements that will genuinely enhance the National Service experiences and effectively address modern realities,” he said.

The DG commended all NYSC officials and those of the partner agencies for their teamwork, which enabled the Scheme to record tremendous successes in previous Orientation exercises.

General Nafiu charged the workshop participants to come up with ideas that would impact the Corps Members with innovative ideas, operational efficiency and institutional intelligence while also ensuring better Camp management and robust stakeholders’ engagement.

“We expect technology-driven engagements and innovative contributions to transform the Orientation Course into a dynamic launchpad for transformative National Service that would prepare Corps Members not just to serve, but to lead, innovate, and make a significant impact on national development,” he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Nura Umar, said the theme of the workshop was strategic as it would showcase the importance of the Orientation Course in shaping the mindset, conduct, and overall experience of the Corps Members.

The Director said the Orientation Course would instil discipline, patriotism and other core values of the NYSC in the Corps Members.

He said the workshop would review the conduct of the previous Orientation Exercise, identify operational challenges and strengthen inter-agency collaboration with a view to offering the best services in Camp.