The Permanent Orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps in Ede, Osun State is now empty after all the 2,300 corps members deployed to the state for their one year mandatory service were presented with their posting letters.



This is in compliance with the directive from the federal Government that all NYSC camps across the country be shut to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

The batch A stream one NYSC members arrived their various camps across the country on the 10th of March with the intention of undergoing their three-week Orientation course as usual. But the fear of Coronavirus has led to the shutdown of all camps as directed by the federal Government.



At the NYSC Orientation camp in Ede, officials have complied with the directive immediately, but the Corps members are not happy that their stay in camp has been cut short.

Efforts to speak with the Osun state Coordinator of the NYSC was not successful as he was busy working on how to ensure the corps members receive their posting letters.