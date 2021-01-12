The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced its readiness to receive the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Prospective Corps Members saying, all preventives measures and safety protocols against COVID-19 have been put in place.

The Director-General, (NYSC), Brigadier Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this on Tuesday, during a virtual meeting with the management of the Scheme and official of the NYSC.

The meeting was done in preparations for the conduct of the forthcoming Batch “B” Stream II Orientation Course scheduled to commence on January 19, 2021.

In the course of the event, the DG raised the bar on compliance with COVID-19 prevention and safety protocols, tasking all NYSC states and FCT Coordinators to ensure strict adherence in all camps nationwide.

Mr. Ibrahim mentioned that the re-opening of Orientation Camps was consented to by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He stated that Prospective Corps Members and camp officials will be subjected to COVID-19 tests as a precondition for entry into the Orientation Camps.

“Corps Vanguards and enforcement teams have been constituted for all the Camps, as a measure to ensure strict compliance, as well as support the national response efforts in stemming the tide of the new wave of the pandemic,” he said.

He noted that Corps members are critical change agents in our national development agenda as their potentials will continue to be effectively harnessed in the health, education and other vital sectors of the national economy.

In 2020, over 731 Corps members tested positive for COVID-19