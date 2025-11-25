The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged Corps Members to embrace the core values of the scheme throughout their service year and beyond. Speaking to the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Corps Members undergoing the Orientation Course in Rivers S...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged Corps Members to embrace the core values of the scheme throughout their service year and beyond.

Speaking to the 2025 Batch ‘C’ Corps Members undergoing the Orientation Course in Rivers State, Nafiu emphasised patriotism, integrity, efficiency, transparency, and commitment as guiding principles for their service.

He also stressed the importance of teamwork, urging the members to see themselves as one indivisible family.

Commending the Corps Members for responding to the call to serve their country, the Director-General encouraged them to contribute positively to national development.

Earlier, the NYSC Rivers State Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, presented a camp situation report to Nafiu, noting that the 2,586 Corps Members currently in orientation had displayed high levels of discipline, patriotism, and commitment.

The NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, who released the statement, highlighted the Corps’ dedication to fostering national unity and service.

Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu’s address highlighted the NYSC’s continued commitment to instilling core values and a strong sense of national responsibility in Nigerian youth, preparing them to make meaningful contributions to society.