The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has congratulated members of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I on the successful completion of their one-year mandatory national service, commending their contributions to national development. In a statement to mark the passing-out ceremony, the NYSC leadership described the occasion as…...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has congratulated members of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I on the successful completion of their one-year mandatory national service, commending their contributions to national development.

In a statement to mark the passing-out ceremony, the NYSC leadership described the occasion as a moment to recognise the corps members’ dedication and impact across various communities in the country.

The statement, signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, praised the corps members for their “resilience, patriotism, discipline, and dedication” throughout the service year.

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The DG noted that their efforts had made “a meaningful impact across the country,” adding that the scheme remains proud of their achievements.

“As you move on to the next phase of life, I urge you to uphold the values you have acquired during the service, and remain committed to personal development and nation-building,” the message read.

The NYSC boss also expressed optimism about the future of the outgoing corps members, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

“You will be missed and always remain part of the NYSC family. Nigeria is ours; Nigeria we serve,” the statement added.