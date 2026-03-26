The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has donated broadcast equipment to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to boost operations at NYSC Radio 88.3 FM, headquartered in Abuja. According to a Wednesday statement signed by Caroline Embu, the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, the items were presented by…...

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has donated broadcast equipment to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to boost operations at NYSC Radio 88.3 FM, headquartered in Abuja.

According to a Wednesday statement signed by Caroline Embu, the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, the items were presented by the Director of the NDDC Liaison Office in Abuja, Mary Nwaeke, during a brief ceremony at the station within the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters.

The items donated include a 2-kilowatt FM transmitter and an inverter system powered by a lithium battery to ensure a steady power supply.

The statement also revealed that the Commission funded a complete overhaul of the station’s wiring to eliminate audio interference and improve sound quality.

The commission also supported the revitalisation of its online presence on “Radio Garden,” thereby widening its reach to international listeners.

Speaking on behalf of the NDDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Ogbuku, Nwaeke said the intervention reflects the Commission’s commitment to youth development and national growth.

The Director affirmed that supporting young Nigerians, particularly those on national service, remains a key part of the Commission’s mandate.

Nwaeke underscored the vital role of the media in nation-building through information dissemination, education and social mobilisation, assuring that the NDDC would sustain its partnership with the NYSC.

Receiving the equipment on behalf of the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, the Director of the NYSC Media, Emeka Mgbemena, expressed appreciation to the Commission for the gesture.

According to the statement, Mgbemena described the NDDC as a responsive and dependable partner, adding that the intervention would greatly enhance the station’s output and operational efficiency.

The statement further disclosed that Nwaeke was hosted on the station, where she shared perspectives on youth development, the media, and the Commission’s broader role in advancing national initiatives.

“The donation is expected to significantly strengthen the technical capacity and broadcast reach of NYSC Radio, and further position it as a platform for youth-driven engagement and development,” the statement concluded.