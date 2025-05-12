The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced that preparations are underway for the commencement of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course across its 37 orientation camps nationwide.

This announcement follows the conclusion of the Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course, scheduled to end tomorrow, May 13, 2025. The NYSC Management has advised prospective Corps Members, as well as their parents and guardians, to remain vigilant and monitor official NYSC social media channels for updates regarding the Stream II Orientation Course, including the official start date, which will be announced soon.

In a statement, the NYSC urged all stakeholders to exercise patience as the Scheme finalizes arrangements for the next phase. The management emphasized its commitment to ensuring a smooth and well-organized orientation exercise for all participants.

The NYSC further reassured prospective Corps Members that detailed information regarding the upcoming orientation will be made available promptly through its verified communication channels.

Stakeholders are encouraged to stay updated by following the NYSC’s official platforms to avoid misinformation and ensure timely preparation for the orientation program.