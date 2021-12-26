Nwosu’s arrest is continuing intimidation by Imo State Government – Okorocha

The former Governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha says the incident that led to the arrest of his in-law and Action Alliance’s Governorship Candidate in 2019 Uche Nwosu was clear desecration of the church by security operatives.
The Former Governor accused the Imo state government of being responsible for such an ungodly move to further intimidate his family.
But the Imo State Government through Commissioner for Information Declan Emelumba said the former Governor should not politicise the issue as no one is above the law.