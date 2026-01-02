Elder statesman and former civilian governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, has hosted Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his country home, Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu, where the leaders held strategic discussions on the position of the Igbo in Nigeria’s polit...

Elder statesman and former civilian governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, has hosted Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, and Senator Orji Uzor Kalu at his country home, Amechi Awkunanaw, Enugu, where the leaders held strategic discussions on the position of the Igbo in Nigeria’s political arrangement.

As political alignments and realignments continue ahead of the 2027 general election, the closed-door meeting is described as both consultative and reflective, focused on the need for the South-East to clearly define its interests, strengthen internal unity and play a more central role in the nation’s polity.

Speaking after the yuletide homage by the two leaders, Wednesday evening, Chief Nwobodo said the engagement was driven by the desire to end ambiguity surrounding the place of the Igbo in national affairs. He stressed that the region could no longer afford to be taken for granted.

“These are two very important Igbo men. They came to pay me a yuletide visit, and we also wanted to know the position of the Igbo in the scheme of things in this nation,” Nwobodo said.

“We don’t want anybody to deceive us or pretend that everything is okay. We want to know what Nigeria has for the Igbo, and this time around, we will get it.”

The elder statesman warned against symbolic or cosmetic inclusion, insisting that the Igbo must have a clearly defined and respected place in the country’s power structure.

“We don’t want any photographic information. We want to know where the Igbo stand. We cannot be taken for granted for so long,” he added.

Nwobodo disclosed that consultations were ongoing among key stakeholders, calling for a meeting of serving and former governors from the South-East to collectively decide on the political direction of the region.

“Let the present and former governors of the Igbo nation meet and make a decision. Others can meet and decide anything, but let our own governors meet and make a decision. We will definitely have a position for the Igbo,” he said.

Former Abia State governor and senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, said the discussions centred on ensuring that the Igbo remain relevant and strategically positioned in Nigeria’s political space.

“We are discussing the position of the Igbo in the polity of Nigeria and how it will be good for all of us,” Kalu stated.

“It is the desire of the Igbo to be in the centre of affairs. We have no alternative but to be in the centre. It is not an option; it is a requirement.”

Kalu added that the conversation would be expanded to include other Igbo leaders in order to build consensus.

Governor Peter Mbah, on his part, emphasised the need for unity and warned that internal divisions could weaken the region’s influence at the national level.

He described the talks as part of an evolving process aimed at fostering cohesion and strategic engagement.

“As people of Igbo extraction, we must not do anything that would create division. There is a need for us not to be fragmented,” Mbah said. “The discussions we have had are evolving, and they will come to light in the days ahead.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s historical foundation, the Enugu State governor noted that the Igbo remained a critical pillar of the federation.

“Nigeria started on a tripod, and the Igbo are one of the legs of that tripod. It is extremely important that we continue to play a very critical role in our polity,” he said, adding that the region must avoid fragmented politics and instead adopt a strategic approach.

Mbah said the visit also served as an opportunity to pay homage to Chief Nwobodo, whom he described as an elder statesman who had distinguished himself in the service of Nigeria.

The meeting is viewed as part of renewed efforts by South-East leaders to forge a united front and reposition the Igbo more effectively in Nigeria’s political equation.