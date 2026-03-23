The Nigeria Police Force has intervened as the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) faction led by Tajudeen Baruwa reclaimed the national secretariat in Abuja from Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, following prolonged court battles. Members of the Tajudeen Baruwa-led faction of the NURTW arrive at…...

The Nigeria Police Force has intervened as the National Union of Road and Transport Workers (NURTW) faction led by Tajudeen Baruwa reclaimed the national secretariat in Abuja from Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, following prolonged court battles.

Members of the Tajudeen Baruwa-led faction of the NURTW arrive at the National Secretariat of the union early Monday.

Armed with enforceable court judgments affirming Tajudeen Baruwa as the legitimately elected president.

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat after the takeover, Baruwa, flanked by supporters, said his actions were backed by two court judgments delivered in his favour.

Baruma explained that his faction formally notified the Nigerian Police, attaching copies of the court judgments to facilitate the recovery of the NURTW secretariat.

However, he noted that the responses were not encouraging, prompting the union to send another notice a few days ago, declaring its intention to take over the secretariat and resume duties in line with the court rulings.

Baruwa said, “Their body language has not been encouraging despite repeated assurance that we are not going back to foment any trouble as we are a law-abiding union whose only mission is to get back what belonged to them.

“But today, as you can see, we are taking over in a peaceful manner, and it is not a forceful takeover but just carrying out the court’s orders.

“Again, please be aware that our coming here after two years is to occupy our office, having obtained judgments at both the lower court and the Appeal Court, but they refused to obey court orders after waiting for about two years. We decided to resume at the office today without causing any violence, and here we are.

“Although the other faction attacked one of our members, who is now in the hospital, the situation is under control. We are still open to reconciliation as we are a lawful organisation and not a troublemaker. No one is above the law.”

The National Industrial Court in Abuja had ruled in Baruwa’s favour in March 2024, declaring him the duly elected leader for a second term.

The decision of the court was upheld by the Court of Appeal in Abuja in November 2024, which dismissed challenges from MC Oluomo’s loyalists, describing their appeal as lacking merit and awarded costs of N100,000 against them.

The Tajudeen Baruwa’s faction had waited for almost two years to regain control of the secretariat, which it said had been unlawfully occupied.

It issued prior notifications to the Nigerian Police about the court orders and its intent to resume operations, ensuring a non-violent process.

Speaking during the takeover, Mr Baruwa insisted the action of his group was in strict compliance with the law.

Also addressing journalists, the factional General Secretary, Suleiman Musa, echoed Baruwa’s statement, saying that despite several appeals, those occupying the Union’s headquarters unlawfully remained defiant and refused to vacate.

Musa said the union would continue to act within the ambit of the law

Musa stated, “We have notified the police that, on the order of the court, we are coming back to our office today, and we are glad that journalists are here to witness it so that the world will know what is going on here.

The leadership crisis in the union followed irreconcilable differences in the aftermath of the union’s last elections, including MC Oluomo’s contested inauguration.

But the MC Oluomo’s faction insists the purported takeover was a ruse and would not stand.

Several calls put across to Factional general secretary, Kayode Abbey Angina, were not answered, but a source in the faction confided in TVC News that Mr Baruwa had been arrested and would not regain access to the National secretariat of the union.