Lagos State leadership of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, is demanding improved safety and welfare packages from the goverment.

In statement issued by the association, it said some nurses have tested positive to COVID-19 and have presented themselves at the isolation centre for management. Their insurance policy, should be immediately activated.

Nurses and Midwives also says about 25 Nurses are on self quarantine, for being exposed to cases of COVID-19.

Lagos state arm of the Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives also lamented over lack of the expected Personal Protective Equipment they need, which is exposing them to unnecessary risk.

They are demanding an upward review of their present hazard allowance, as well as support for easy transportation and the provision of consumables, to sustain them, during their long hours on duty.