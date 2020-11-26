The Deputy President of Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has described late Esther Kokori as a virtuous and forthright woman who was fully involved in democratic struggles with her husband.

In the same vein, the National President of NUPENG, Prince Williams Akporeha, who also led a team of his executive members to commiserate with Chief Kokori, described the late Esther as “a time manager and mother of NUPENG who is remembered for all her struggles with Chief Kokori to emancipate oil and gas workers in the country.”

Renowned labour unionist and elder statesman, Chief Frank Kokori, announced the death of his wife of 53 years on Wednesday, at his Ovu country home in the Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State

He explained that his wife died in Lagos on November 10, 2020, after an illness.

The former General Secretary of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers described his late wife as a pillar of democracy during the June 12 struggle.

Chief Kokori said, “She was holding forte for me while in prison at Bama. She was my backbone; very supportive to my struggles like Kudirat was to Abiola.”

Kokori’s said his wife, who was 73 years, will be buried in February 2021.