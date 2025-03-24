The Kebbi State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists has sustained its tradition of supporting the families of deceased members through the distribution of food items and financial assistance.

At the ceremony held on March 24, 2025, in Birnin Kebbi, at the premises of Kebbi State Television, the NUJ distributed 22 bags of 25kg rice as well as about one million naira to the families of late members.

The Kebbi State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, commended the NUJ for sustaining this laudable initiative, which has reached its 10th year.

He assured that the state government would step in to support and expand the program in future editions.

He further expressed his desire to work closely with the NUJ to make subsequent editions even more impactful, encouraging the union to engage both governmental and non-governmental organizations for additional support.

Yakubu Ahmed noted that the initiative aligns with the palliative distribution efforts of Governor Nasir Idris’ administration, which has provided food assistance to thousands of people across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Yahaya Sarki, also commended the NUJ for maintaining this legacy of care and support.

He emphasized that the program reflects the broader humanitarian efforts of the Kebbi State Government under Governor Nasir Idris.

He pledged personal support alongside the Chief Press Secretary in the next round of distribution.

In his remarks, the Chairman of NUJ Kebbi State Council, Comrade Bello Sarki Abubakar, reaffirmed the union’s commitment to supporting the families of deceased members, a tradition initiated by former chairman Alhaji Aliyu Jajirma.

He highlighted the contributions of various donors, including Alhaji Umar Idris Buro, Engineer Rilwanu Usman of Ganou Rice Farm, Labana Rice, and the Kebbi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, among others.

Comrade Bello Sarki extended appreciation to the Kebbi State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir Idris for its continued support, acknowledging the administration’s numerous developmental projects, including the construction of an ultra-modern state secretariat and roads across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, a widow, Hadiza Usman Ribah, overwhelmed with emotion, expressed deep gratitude to the NUJ for its kindness, especially during Ramadan. She prayed for Allah’s blessings on the members and the Executive Council.