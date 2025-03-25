The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has congratulated Dr Betta Edu on her recognition as a Grand Ambassador and Legacy Face of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), as well as induction into the prestigious University’s Hall of Fame.

The honours were bestowed upon the her during the institution’s 50th-anniversary celebration.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Cross River State Council of the Union,

Comrade Archibong Bassey described Dr Edu’s recognition as “a testament to her unwavering commitment to excellence, leadership, and service to humanity”

According to the Cross River NUJ, “Dr. Edu has continued to distinguish herself as a trailblazer in public service, and her contributions to healthcare, governance, and humanitarian efforts have brought immense pride to Cross River State and Nigeria at large.

“Her recognition by UNICAL reflects not only her personal achievements but also the university’s legacy of producing leaders who make significant impacts both nationally and globally.

“We particularly commend her passionate commitment to giving back, as demonstrated by her pledge—on behalf of the Class of 2009 Medical School—to contribute ₦15 million towards the completion and equipping of the university’s new medical center”

The Council extolled Dr. Edu’s dedication to progress and nation-building, noting that “it is truly inspiring, and we have no doubt that she will continue to be a shining example of integrity, service, and leadership”

The NUJ expressed optimism that the honour will propel Dr. Edu, a 2009 graduate of Unical’s Medical School, into doing more for humanity, and wish her even greater heights in all her future endeavors.