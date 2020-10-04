Twenty Nine suspects have been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly dredging and mining sand in some prohibited sites in Owerri, Imo State.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence corps in Owerri, the state NSCDC commandant , Dajuma Elisha said the arrest followed ceaseless complaints and reports by the State government of the activities of illegal miners and dredgers, who had continued to deface the city.

Mining and dredging of sand have been on the rise for some years now in Owerri and its environs with severe damage being done to the environment.

The State government’s efforts at putting an end to the hazardous practices seem to have fallen on deaf ears but security agencies took their time and their action has yielded results.

The NSCDC Commandant also said the suspects will be profiled and prosecuted accordingly.

The devastation caused to the environment by illegal miners is incalculable. But hopefully, better security will put their activity in check, save lives and protect livelihoods.