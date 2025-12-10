The National Sports Commission (NSC) has concluded plans to establish an Integrity Unit as part of its ongoing reforms to make Nigeria one of the World’s leading Sports countries. According to a statement signed by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the Office of the Director General, ...

According to a statement signed by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the Office of the Director General, NSC, the initiative gained momentum in the wake of the recently concluded Council of Sports meeting in Calabar, where several decisions were taken to revitalise Nigeria’s Sports Development drive.

The statement revealed that the NSC has swiftly swung into action with the establishment of its Integrity Unit (IU).

The NSC, after securing the approval of the National Council of Sports to criminalise and institutionalise sanctions against age falsification in Nigerian sports, have now taken a further step to create a more structured approach towards its fight against ethical misconduct in sports with its IU ( Integrity Unit) department.

The Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said the Integrity unit will work closely with all Sports Federations, the anti-doping unit, the athletes and the Elite and Podium board.

Olopade said, “The Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko and I are very committed to institutionalising this reform because it will solve most of the problems Nigeria has been battling with in Sports at the international level for many years.”

He added, “The Integrity Unit will ensure Nigeria at all times is in line with global best practices with the quality of athletes we present for international competitions in terms of both age integrity and doping conduct.

“As a top sporting country with a rich history in major international sporting competitions, we want to lay a very good foundation for our integrity profile to be very strong in the eyes of international Sports organisations,” he explained.

He added that the establishment of the Integrity Unit is a core component of the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy ( RHINSE) agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.