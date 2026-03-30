The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Samson Adamu on his appointment as Acting Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The decision, ratified on Sunday at the Giza Palace Hotel, according to the Commission, marked a significant milestone for Nigerian sports administration, as it is the first…...

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Samson Adamu on his appointment as Acting Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The decision, ratified on Sunday at the Giza Palace Hotel, according to the Commission, marked a significant milestone for Nigerian sports administration, as it is the first time in over 70 years that a Nigerian occupies this highly influential position within African football.

In a Sunday statement signed by the NSC’s Director of Press, Kehinde Ajayi, the Chairman of the Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, described the appointment as a proud moment for Nigeria and a testament to the country’s growing influence in global sports administration.

“This is a landmark achievement not just for Samson Adamu, but for Nigeria as a whole. His track record within CAF speaks volumes, and we are confident that he will bring excellence, integrity, and progressive leadership to this new role. Nigerians stand solidly behind him and trust that he will represent the nation and the continent with distinction,” Dikko stated.

The Director General of the Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, lauded the appointment as well-deserved and timely.

“Samson Adamu has consistently demonstrated capacity, professionalism, and a deep understanding of football administration at the highest level. His emergence as Acting Secretary General of CAF is a reflection of his competence and dedication. We have no doubt that he will consolidate on existing achievements and further strengthen the administrative framework of African football,” Hon. Olopade said.

Samson Adamu, son of renowned sports administrator Dr. Amos Adamu, steps into the role following the resignation of Veron Mosengo-Omba.

He brings with him a wealth of experience, having previously served as CAF’s Director of Tournaments and Events, where he earned widespread respect for his innovation, coordination, and exceptional delivery of major continental competitions.

The Commission wishes Mr. Adamu a successful tenure and assures him of the full support of the Nigerian sports community as he undertakes this important responsibility.