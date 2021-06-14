The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced that the standard gauge railway service between Lagos and Ibadan would begin full operations on Tuesday.

This is according to a statement issued by the Lagos District Manager, Mr. Jerry Oche, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the Lagos-Ibadan Train Services will now be available in the mornings from Tuesday.

“The updated timetable for Tuesday to Friday is as follows: Lagos to Ibadan: 8:00 a:m from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alogo megi Ebute – Meta Lagos. Also, the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:00 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“The train will take off from Lagos to Ibadan: 4:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station Alagomji, while from Ibadan to Lagos: 4:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

Advertisement

“The standard gauge train schedule on Saturday from Lagos to Ibadan: 8:30 am from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomeji while the train will leave from Ibadan to Lagos: 8:30 am from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya.

“For Saturday evening from Lagos to Ibadan: 6:00 pm from Mobolaji Johnson Station at Alagomji, while the train will take off from Ibadan to Lagos: 6:00 pm from Obafemi Awolowo Station at Moniya,” Oche said.

He said that the Alagomeji, Abeokuta, and Moniya were still the stop stations of the Lagos Ibadan Train Services.