The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has refuted reports that a train heading for Abuja on Monday was attacked by bandits.

NRC attributed the incident to hoodlums who usually throw heavy stones at e moving train along Abuja-Kaduna route.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the spokesman of the agency.

It however, said that one of the suspects has been arrested stating that the corporation has reached out to security agencies to ensure that such incidents do not reoccur.

“There was no bandits attacks on the train, it’s just a rumour otherwise they will see the bullet all over the train. It was hoodlums that threw stones on the train and because the Police got one suspect, at night more hoodlums came out to attack the train in protest against the arrest made in the afternoon.

Advertisement

“We however, urged the public using the train not to panic, as the Minister of Transportation and NRC will ensure safety of Nigerians on that route.”