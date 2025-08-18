The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has successfully transported wagons of cement from Papalanto in Ogun State to Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, marking another step in the revival of the nation’s rail transport system....

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has successfully transported wagons of cement from Papalanto in Ogun State to Moniya, Ibadan, Oyo State, marking another step in the revival of the nation’s rail transport system.

The corporation said the achievement reflects the renewed efficiency of its operations and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises infrastructure development, regional trade, and economic growth.

https://x.com/DrKayodeOpeifa/status/1957174984738025512

According to the NRC, the development shows that rail transportation is back on track as a safer, faster, and more reliable option for industries and communities across Nigeria.