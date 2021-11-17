NRC directs shutdown of train services over warning strike

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has ordered the suspension of train services between Abuja and Kaduna, Lagos, Ibadan, and Warri due to a strike.

The NRC directed district managers to be prepared to shut down train stations plying Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan and Warri-Itakpe routes in the event that workers down tools.

Managing Director of NRC, Fidet Okhiria, in an internal memo on Tuesday alerted all district managers and key personnel about the necessity to preserve railway assets if the strike goes forward.

The three-day warning strike by workers of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is to hold from November 18th to November 20th.

A letter titled, “Notice and Directive to embark on 3-day warning strike nationwide,” dated November 12th, had been addressed by the District Chairman/Secretary Nigeria Union of Railway workers and Senior Staff Association.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi had invited the labour unions to a meeting on Saturday but it ended in a deadlock.

General Secretary of the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR), Comrade Segun Esan, in a chat with journalists Tuesday night said the mobilisation for the warning strike had been massive, adding there was no going back.

“The strike starts on midnight of this Wednesday prior to the dawn of Thursday 18/11/2021. The mobilisation for the strike is unprecedented and the entire NRC workers are top gear for the warning strike,” he said.