The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has commenced the recertification process for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line, in a move aimed at securing a full operational licence for the urban rail system.

The exercise follows the earlier issuance of a one-year provisional licence and is intended to transition the corridor to a substantive approval status.

A high-level NRC delegation inspected key infrastructure along the route, visiting Oyingbo and Ikeja stations to assess operational standards, safety systems and overall service readiness.

The delegation was led by the Head of Business Process Efficiency and Due Diligence, Mr Oyekunle Oyewole. Other members included the Deputy Director of Operations, Mr Adegoke Omojola, and the Assistant Director of Legal Services, Barrister N. Nnorom.

They were received by officials of the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) rail team, led by the Head of Rail Operations, Engr Joseph Akinpelu, alongside Mr Akinwale Akintola and Mr Olufemi Odusina.

Officials clarified that the recertification is a routine regulatory requirement and not an audit prompted by any deficiencies, noting that it forms part of standard procedures for upgrading from provisional to full operational licensing.

According to the NRC, the process is designed to ensure that the Red Line continues to meet prescribed safety benchmarks and operational standards necessary for sustainable rail transport.

The development is significant for Lagos, where authorities are increasingly relying on rail infrastructure to ease pressure on road networks and improve urban mobility.

The Red Line currently operates nine passenger trips daily. However, officials indicated that service frequency is expected to increase substantially upon recertification, particularly with the planned deployment of additional rolling stock.

The anticipated scale-up is projected to boost passenger capacity and further strengthen the role of rail transport in the state’s broader mobility strategy.