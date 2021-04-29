World No 1 Novak Djokovic will not defend his Madrid Open title next week as he decided against travelling for the ATP Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic is a three-time Madrid champion, including a victory in 2019.

The 33-year-old played on his home soil at the Serbia Open last week, where he reached the semi-finals before losing to Russia’s Aslan Karatsev.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the 2020 Madrid Open to be cancelled, which means 2019 winner Djokovic is still the defending champion at the event.

He is expected to feature at next month’s Rome Masters and Belgrade Open in the lead up to the French Open in Paris, which begins on May 30.

Roger Federer has announced he is selling off a collection of personal items this summer in an auction to raise money for his foundation.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion is putting various items up for sale in two auctions slated for June and July at Christie’s.

A live auction taking place on June 23 will feature 20 lots, with each one reflecting one of Federer’s Grand Slam titles. Prices will range from £3,000 to £70,000.