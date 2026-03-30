Governors from Northern Nigeria have convened in Abuja for a meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, with a focus on security, regional cooperation and development. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, welcomed his colleagues and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing…...

Governors from Northern Nigeria have convened in Abuja for a meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, with a focus on security, regional cooperation and development.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, welcomed his colleagues and underscored the importance of sustained collaboration in addressing the region’s challenges.

The Forum noted improvements in the security situation since its last meeting in December 2025, attributing the progress to joint efforts by state governments and support from the Federal Government.

However, governors stressed the need to sustain momentum and guard against emerging threats.

On institutional reforms, the Forum said efforts to strengthen its structure are ongoing, aimed at improving coordination, continuity and policy implementation across member states.

Governors also reviewed progress on the proposed Northern States Security Trust Fund, which requires each state to contribute one billion naira monthly.

Some states, including Nasarawa, Gombe, Borno, Kebbi and Kaduna, have commenced payments, while others were urged to comply. States are also expected to nominate trustees to ensure accountability and proper governance of the Fund.

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In addition, the Forum is working towards establishing a permanent secretariat, with member states committing financial contributions. A number of states have already begun payments.

On security reforms, the Forum reiterated its support for the establishment of state police, describing it as critical to addressing evolving security challenges through localized responses.

Governors commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support towards the initiative and ongoing collaboration with the National Assembly on the required legal framework.

The meeting also highlighted the link between insecurity and socio-economic challenges such as poverty, unemployment and low levels of education, with a renewed call for increased investment in human capital development.

As the rainy season approaches, governors emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent farmer-herder conflicts, while expressing support for federal livestock transformation initiatives.

The Forum reaffirmed its commitment to unity, cooperation and collective action in addressing regional challenges and advancing development.

Deliberations are expected to continue, with governors focusing on strategies to strengthen security and improve socio-economic outcomes across Northern Nigeria.