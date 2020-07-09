The north central zone of the Joint Borders Drill Operations has made two hundred and twenty-five (225) seizures with duty paid value worth one point two billion naira.

The seizures were made between May and this month.

Prohibited foreign rice dominated the seizures with a total of 17,490 bags of foreign parboiled rice, equivalent to 29 fully-loaded trailers.

But the bags of rice were not only loaded in trailers but also in commercial buses, cars, tricycle and this tipper where 140 bags were concealed under sand.

310 kegs of foreign vegetable oil, 994 drums of kerosene, 3,676 kegs of petroleum products, 67 units of vehicles, and 78 motorcycles were also seized.

Others include 355 bundles of textile, 28 bags of foreign fertiliser, 66 cartons of beer, 15 sacks of used shoes and 360 tubers of yam already auctioned because of its perishable nature.

53 suspects were arrested while those at large are being traced through joint efforts of different security operatives.