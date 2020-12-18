Arsenal’s head coach Mikel Arteta, said it is already known to the management of the English team that there would be no “quick fix” after he arrived at the club.

The Spaniard disclosed this on Friday as the team prepares for the Saturday encounter.

The Gunners head into Saturday’s Premier League match at Everton languishing in 15th place in the table following a 1-1 draw against Southampton.

Arsenal’s winless league run now stretches to six matches, with the club enduring their worst start to a top-flight season since 1974/75.

The 13-time English champions have scored just 11 goals in their 13 league matches, fewer than all but three clubs.

Advertisement

But Arteta insisted on Friday the “project” was focused on the long term, with Sunday marking his one-year anniversary in charge at the Emirates.