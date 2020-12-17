The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has mandated the use of National Identification Number (NIN), for the processing of driver license, effective December, 21.

The agency disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday saying:

“FRSC Management has resolved that effective 21 December 2020, all applicants for the National Driver Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number (NIN) from the NIMC before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.”

The Agency said the decision followed Federal Government’s directive on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies.

The FRSC urged members of the public to follow laid down procedures for getting their NIN as all the numbers presented by applicants would be verified to be authentic before actions would be taken on their application for the driver’s license.

The announcement from the FRSC is coming on the heels of the FG directive that all active SIM cards in the country be synchronized to NIN before the end of the year.