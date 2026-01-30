Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, says he has found no provision in the Nigerian Constitution that dictates where a sitting Governor must operate from. Governor Otti stated this while reacting to a recent meeting held by some of his predecessors and their former appointees, where they reportedly agree...

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, says he has found no provision in the Nigerian Constitution that dictates where a sitting Governor must operate from.

Governor Otti stated this while reacting to a recent meeting held by some of his predecessors and their former appointees, where they reportedly agreed to institute a legal action compelling him to run the affairs of the state from the Government House in Umuahia, instead of his private residence in Nvosi, Isialangwa South.

Speaking during a media chat in Umuahia, the Governor dismissed the move as mere noise from the opposition.

He added that he is unperturbed by the threats and is ready to face any legal challenge, saying he is waiting for former Governors Orji Kalu, Theodore Orji, and Okezie Ikpeazu to take him to court.