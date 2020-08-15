The Executive Director of the Nigerian Union of Traders in Ghana, Kacey Ogbonna has warned that attacks on his countrymen trading in Ghana must end or else, there will be reprisal attacks in Nigeria soon.

Mr Ogbonna said on Friday that there is no justification for some of the attacks on Nigerian traders in Ghana adding that most of the Nigerians traders meet all the requirements to do business in Ghana.

His comments comes after members of the Local Union of GUTA in Koforidua in the Eastern region agitated over the influx of foreigners mostly Nigerians in the retail business contrary to the laws of Ghana.