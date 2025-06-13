The trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), which had resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has now been transferred to DSS headquarters.



Justice James Omotosho issued an order moving proceedings from the courtroom to the DSS headquarters in Abuja.

The interim move is to allow for the inspection of Kanu’s shipping container, which he allegedly used to bring a radio transmitter into the country for broadcast on Radio Biafra.

At Friday’s sessions, the prosecution called its fourth witness, a DSS official known as DDD.

In his opening statement, he said that Kanu snuck in a radio transmitter concealed among household equipment.

Mr DDD tendered before the court a compact Disc.

The CD was played in court and the content shows Mr Kanu inspecting a shipping container, which contains home appliances.

Another part of the video showed Kanu displaying the transmitter, which he called the monster.

Justice Omotosho granted permission for a few journalists who were present in the courtroom as well as some lawyers to proceed to the DSS headquarters.

Counsel for the prosecution Adegboyega Awomolo had moved an application for the temporary relocation of the court to the DSS facility for the inspection of the container which he said could not be brought to court due to its size.