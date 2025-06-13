The Trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, (IPOB) has resumed at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

At Friday’s proceedings, the prosecution called its fourth witness, a DSS officer with the alias DDD.

In his evidence in chief, he tells the court that Kanu allegedly smuggled in a radio transmitter, hidden in home appliances.

Mr DDD tendered before the court a compact Disc.

The CD was played in court and the content shows Mr Kanu inspecting a shipping container, which contains home appliances.

Another part of the video showed Kanu displaying the transmitter, which he called the monster.