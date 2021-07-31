Medical Doctors in Zamfara state said Hospitals and health workers have become soft targets for Armed Bandits in the state

They said the Bandits are targeting health workers to kidnap them to become their health personnel and that of their victims in their camps or demand ransom from their families

At an emergency meeting held in Gusau, The Nigerian Medical Association Zamfara state branch also issued two weeks ultimatum to Zamfara state and the federal government to as a matter of urgency provide security to heath workers and Hospitals across the state

The association said, if government fail to meet their need by providing adequate security, hospitals will no longer run twenty hour services but close at six o’clock in the evening

The NMA Said is putting heads together with other affiliate bodies to ensure the success in the plan.

The move according to the NMA Chairman in Zamfara Dr. Mannir Bature will enable their members and other hospital workers to return home in good time to reduce the risk of been kidnapped

The emergency meeting summoned by the Nigerian Medical Association is coming hours after bandits had on Friday morning attacked a General Hospital in Dansadau area of Maru local government area of the state

The bandits attacked the Hospital with the Intent to abduct Heath personnel, but ended up abducting a ward attendant and a relation to a Patient who are still in captivity

Dr. Mannir appeal to authorities concern to checkmate activities of bandit collaborators known as informants who are leaving in the community but aiding the criminal activities in the hidden

The Nigerian Medical Association again urge to the Zamfara state government to convey a security summit to restrategise in tackling activities of armed bandits as according to them the peace initiative with bandits has failed especially with the upsurge of attack on communities and public places including Hospitals

The Nigerian Medical Association is optimistic if all relevant stakeholders are included in the security summit it will help in addressing the lingering security challenges bedeviling the Zamfara and other states in the North.

The association said it has notify other branches of the association in the north west region and will go further to inform its national body as security challenges does not end in Zamfara alone.

They pray for lasting end to the menace of Insecurity in Zamfara and the nation at large.