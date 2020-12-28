The Nigerian Medical Association has called on the Federal Government to provide comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty.

This is as NMA also said the accuracy of the testing for the Coronavirus should be improved upon while also demanding adequate protection for its members as the COVID-19 infection gets more frightening.

The NMA said doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance, adding that there are not enough Personal Protective Equipment available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline.

The Chairman of NMA in FCT, Dr. Enema Amodu, said this in a statement issued on Sunday morning in Abuja.

He said, “Over the last few days, I have received several calls and messages on the 20 doctors that died across the country from the deadly Coronavirus within a week. The focus seemed to have shifted away from the facts of the matter to the sensationalism now attached to it.

“The fact remains that doctors and other health workers are being paid abysmally low hazard allowance.

“There are not enough PPE’s available to doctors and other health workers in the frontline.

“The turnaround time and accuracy of the testing for the Coronavirus should be improved upon.

“There should be comprehensive life insurance in place for doctors and other health personnel that risk their lives in the line of duty.

“Isolation centres should be properly equipped with drugs and personnel to manage cases as they come.

“This is a clarion call by the Nigerian doctors on behalf of her members and other colleagues in the frontline to protect us while we discharge our duties.

“The NMA wishes to appreciate the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari who has reacted to our cry and has promised to improve on the welfare packages of doctors; and also the Honorable Minister of FCT, Mallam Mohammed Musa Bello who ensured the prompt payment of hazard allowance to FCT doctors.

“Once again, we mourn with our colleague’s family that have died. While we pray for their gallant souls to rest in peace, we also pray for those of us alive to remain so in good health.”