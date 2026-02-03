The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and the Leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress have resolved all issues in contention between the FCTA and workers....

The resolution of the issues came after a meeting between the minister and leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress in Abuja which was at the instance of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on the FCT, Mohammed Bomoi.

The meeting rose with conclusion that all workers who participated in the strike will not be victmised at any level.

All cases by parties before the industrial court are to be withdrawn immediately while the minister also assured organised Labour of mutual engagement and respect going forward.

All affiliates of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress were directed to resume work and comply with resolutions reached at the meeting.