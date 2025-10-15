The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has reaffirmed the agency’s position towards the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in transforming Nigeria’s productivity, improving public services, and creating economic opportuni...

The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has reaffirmed the agency’s position towards the adoption of Artificial Intelligence in transforming Nigeria’s productivity, improving public services, and creating economic opportunities, emphasising three key pillars: strategy, inclusivity and responsibility.

This was disclosed in a statement made available on the official X handle of the agency on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Abdullahi stated this while speaking on the future of AI in Nigeria during the GITEX Global 2025, where he highlighted how the country’s AI journey is guided by strategy, inclusivity, and responsibility.

The statement reads, “With the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) as its blueprint, Nigeria is deploying AI to boost productivity, improve public services, and create economic opportunities, all while ensuring that no citizen is left behind.

“Expanding local data centres and building national compute infrastructure, developing AI governance frameworks and ethics guidelines are our primary focus, and that innovation must be balanced with trust, transparency, and accountability.”

“He said Nigeria is nurturing its greatest asset, a youthful population, through the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), the Digital Literacy for All Initiative, and the 3 Million Technical Talent programme, equipping youth, researchers, and startups to become creators of AI solutions, not just consumers.

“In Nigeria, AI is already transforming sectors like finance, agriculture, and healthcare, improving efficiency, transparency, and citizen experience. Looking into the future, Nigeria is open to global partnerships and collaborations, aiming to co-create solutions that are responsible, inclusive, and impactful to our citizens,” the statement concluded.